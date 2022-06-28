NATO to decide on Wednesday on Sweden, Finland NATO bid as Turkiye cleared the way for it: Stoltenberg

Turkiye has agreed to support Finland's and Sweden's bids for NATO membership, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO," he told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid.

"Turkiye, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism," he added.

NATO leaders will formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance Wednesday after the deal that drops objections, NATO chief said.