Finnish President says Turkiye to support entry of NATO

Turkiye is ready to support the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, according to a statement from Finnish President Sauli Niinistö after talks in Madrid.



Turkiye will "support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO," the statement from the Finnish president read, after a signing ceremony to seal the accord.



According to the Finnish presidency, the text "underscores the commitment" of Finland, Sweden and Turkiye "to extend their full support against threats to each other's security."



The agreement comes after Niinistö, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson took part in talks after weeks of deadlock.

