Türkiye expects NATO summit to reinforce solidarity, unity, cohesion among allies

Türkiye expects the NATO summit in Madrid would "reiterate and reinforce solidarity, unity and cohesion among allies," the country's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"NATO's strong commitment to fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is essential," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a video message shared by Antalya Diplomacy Forum 's social media account.

Çavuşoğlu said the "Madrid Summit is taking place at a crucial time," and the war in Ukraine has "global implications" and also "a challenge for transatlantic security."

"Our leaders will endorse the new strategic concept. This will shape our alliance's vision for the next decade. While NATO keeps adapting to the ever-shifting security environment, our core principle remains unchanged; One for all, all for one, as stated by article five of the Washington Treaty," he added.

He further stressed that NATO's commitment to the fight against terrorism is also "valid for the applicant countries."

"All must respect the principles of solidarity and each other's security concerns. There can be no ifs or buts about it. I believe NATO will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead," he said.

Sweden, along with Finland, formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine , which began on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.