Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 4 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, authorities said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock and Claw-Tiger zones, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.