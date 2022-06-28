Germany and the Netherlands to send more Howitzer 2000s to Ukraine

Germany and the Netherlands together are to send six more self-propelled Howitzer 2000s to Ukraine, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Tuesday.



Lambrecht made the announcement about the heavy weaponry deliveries on the sidelines of a NATO leaders summit in Madrid with her Dutch counterpart, Kajsa Ollongren.



Last Tuesday, seven German self-propelled Howitzer 2000s arrived in Ukraine, the first delivery of German heavy weaponry to reach the country since the Russian invasion began almost four months ago.



NATO leaders are meeting to discuss among other things, more material support to Ukraine in the medium to long-term, including further training for soldiers.



