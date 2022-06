President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks before signing into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill in a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022 (AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden's wife and daughter have been banned from Russia, along with 23 other Americans, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a reaction to the constantly expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens are added to a 'stop list,'" the ministry said in a note accompanying the list.