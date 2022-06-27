Zelensky asks G7 for air defence systems, tougher Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official said.

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelensky also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

WAR IN UKRAINE NEEDS TO END BY WINTER

Zelensky told leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies that he wanted Russia's war in Ukraine ended by the end of the year before the winter sets in, two European Union diplomats said.

Zelensky addressed the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States by video link on Sunday, the second day of the three-day G7 summit in southern Germany.







