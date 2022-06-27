Ukraine requests UN Security Council meeting over latest Russian strikes: diplomats

 Contact Us
Published June 27,2022
Ukraine has requested United Nations Security Council to meet Tuesday over the latest Russian strikes on Monday that killed civilians in different regions of Ukraine, diplomats have said.

A missile strike on Monday on a shopping centre in central city of Kremenchuk "is the main focus" of the meeting, set for Tuesday at 1900 GMT, said a spokesman for the Albanian mission, which currently holds the rotating Security Council presidency.

The "shelling all over Kyiv" on Sunday, which hit a residential complex, will also be discussed at the meeting, the spokesman said.