Ukraine requests UN Security Council meeting over latest Russian strikes: diplomats

Ukraine has requested United Nations Security Council to meet Tuesday over the latest Russian strikes on Monday that killed civilians in different regions of Ukraine, diplomats have said.

A missile strike on Monday on a shopping centre in central city of Kremenchuk "is the main focus" of the meeting, set for Tuesday at 1900 GMT, said a spokesman for the Albanian mission, which currently holds the rotating Security Council presidency.

The "shelling all over Kyiv" on Sunday, which hit a residential complex, will also be discussed at the meeting, the spokesman said.