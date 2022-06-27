Turkish President says country discovered 'high-quality oil' worth $1b

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that the country has discovered "high quality" oil.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting of his party, Erdoğan said that "We discovered high-quality oil in two different oil wells in Adana," adding that the value of the oil has been calculated as approximately $1 billion.

He also shared the news on his official Twitter account, where he stressed the economic value of the oil.

Son dönemde Adana'da petrol arama çalışması yaptığımız iki kuyuda yüksek kaliteli petrol bulduk.



Ekonomik değere sahip petrolün rezerv değeri yaklaşık 1 milyar dolar... pic.twitter.com/HkE8hIA0Jy — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) June 27, 2022

The post has also said that the other preparations were underway for entering the production process of the oil in 10 different wells.