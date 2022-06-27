News
World
US imposes sanctions on state-owned Russian defence enterprises
US imposes sanctions on state-owned Russian defence enterprises
Speaking on the sidelines of a G7 summit in southern Germany, the official said Washington will implement a higher tariff rate on more than 570 groups of Russian products worth approximately $2.3 billion.
Published June 27,2022
Subscribe
The United States is imposing sanctions on state-owned Russian defence enterprises in order to "limit Russia's ability to replace the military equipment it has already lost during the brutal war against Ukraine," a senior White House official says.
Speaking on the sidelines of a G7 summit in southern Germany, the official said Washington will implement a higher tariff rate on more than 570 groups of Russian products worth approximately $2.3 billion.
US President Joe Biden and his fellow G7 leaders would seek authority to put any revenues derived from tariffs on Russian goods towards the Ukrainian war effort, he said.