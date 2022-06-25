Turkish intelligence agency captures Greek spy - sources

Turkish intelligence agency on Saturday caught a Greek national determined to have been spying on the country on behalf of the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP).

As a result of its investigations, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) uncovered that the EYP was working with Greek citizen Muhammed Amar Ampara for espionage against Türkiye, security sources said.

They said Ampara was posing as a businessman during his travels in Türkiye in an attempt to gather information on Turkish military deployments on the border to send back to Athens.

He was also conducting research into Syrians in Türkiye, as well as businessmen settled in Greece that support the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Greece and Turkey have been locked in an escalating war of words over Ankara's claims that Athens has been deploying troops to islands near their maritime border in numbers that violate post-war peace treaties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this month said that he would no longer hold bilateral meetings with Greek leaders as provided for in a 2010 agreement between the two sides.

Türkiye has also accused Greece of refusing to extradite FETO-linked soldiers believed by Ankara to have played a direct role in the attempted 2016 coup



