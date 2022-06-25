News World Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill slips, blames 'laws of physics'

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church slipped and fell during a service that was being televised live in southern Russia on Saturday.



He continued the service afterwards, blaming his fall on the holy water in the floor.



"Thanks to God's grace, without consequences," Kirill said, according to the Ria Novosti news agency.



"The ground is beautiful, you can see yourself reflected in it, it is so sparkling and smooth. But when water comes on it, even if it is holy water, the laws of physics work," Kirill said, adding he was was unfortunate to "slip."



He was holding a Mass dedicated to the consecration of a church in the southern Russian port and naval base of Novorossiysk.



Kirill is seen as one of the main supporters of President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, and opponents were quick to comment on his fall on social media, where the video swiftly went viral.



"The Lord has given Russia a sign that it is a sin to pray for genocide," opposition Telegram channel Solovyiny Pomyot commented.



Russia attacked its neighbour on February 24, seeking to seize large swathes of land while Moscow tries to characterize the war as part of an effort to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.











