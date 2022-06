Putin and Lukashenko discuss situation with global supply of fertilisers and Iskander-m missile systems

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the global fertiliser supply situation at a meeting on Saturday.

"I would like to talk to you in terms of meeting global market needs," Putin said in footage from the meeting posted on social media by a reporter from state broadcaster Russia 1.

Russia and Belarus are major suppliers of fertiliser to the global market, Putin added.