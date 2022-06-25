European political community not alternative to enlargement: Top EU official

The idea of a "European political community" is not an alternative to enlargement, the head of the European Council said Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and Emmanuel Macron, the president of France -- which has the rotating presidency of the EU -- held a meeting following the end of a two-day leaders' summit in Brussels.

Michel said EU leaders discussed the European political community idea which would not be an alternative to enlargement.

"Why? The idea is to ensure security and stability on the European continent. What? This could take the form of a platform for political dialogue in coordination with our European partners on an equal footing. Who? We think it is best for the format to be for political leaders only," he said.

The EU will have a possible first meeting in Prague under the Czech presidency, added Michel.

Macron said European Economic Area countries, non-EU countries and the Western Balkans countries that have not yet received candidate status will be invited to the European political community.

According to the final declaration of the summit, the community could include all European countries with which the EU has close ties and it would serve as a political coordination platform to strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of the continent.

- CURRENT ECONOMIC SITUATION

Michel said the economy and European financial architecture were other issues discussed as "inflation is a major concern" for the bloc.

"Russia's war of aggression is pushing up the price of energy, food and commodities, and all of this has a direct impact on our citizens and businesses," he said.

Von der Leyen underlined that the main problem is dependence on fossil fuels, especially those purchased from Russia.

Countries such as Azerbaijan, Norway, Egypt, Israel and Algeria have started to increase their gas flows to the EU, she stated.

The Commission's head also noted the goal of reducing Russian oil by 90% by the end of the year.

Michel also announced a decision to include Croatia in the eurozone Jan. 1 was accepted by leaders after that country approved a law paving the way for the introduction of the euro currency in 2023.





