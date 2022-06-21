Russian military aircraft crashes in country’s south: Army

A Russian fighter jet crashed Tuesday in southern Russia and the pilot was declared dead, according to the army.

The Su-25 model plane crashed in the Rostov region while on a planned training flight, the press center of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces said in a statement.

"The flight took place without ammunition. The plane crashed into the desert. No destruction was reported," it said.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred because of a technical malfunction.

A commission from the Russian Air and Space Forces reportedly is at the crash site to conduct investigations.

A Russian Su-25 fighter jet crashed last week during a training flight in the Russian border region with Ukraine.