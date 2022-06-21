ONE DEAD AFTER SEVERE STORM IN GERMANYS BAVARIA

News World One dead after severe storm in Germany's Bavaria

One person has died in a severe storm in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, according to local authorities.



One person is seriously injured, while another one is missing, Eva Zimmerhof, the spokesperson for the Freising district office said.



Numerous power lines in the town of Moosburg were destroyed and the region had no electricity throughout. The police had previously reported several casualties in the town and its surrounding area.



A spokesperson for the police headquarters in Ingolstadt said that the officers were called out to numerous incidents across the south-eastern German state, also involving injured persons, but more detailed information was not yet available.



























