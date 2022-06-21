Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations and Ukraine war

The Turkish president and British prime minister discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the directorate said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Boris Johnson talked about defense cooperation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Amid a looming global food crisis, President Erdoğan said a solution must be found for the export of grain from Ukraine.

Tons of Ukrainian grain remain shut in due to the military conflict, causing global shortages and price hikes. Russia, which is accused of using food as a weapon, says Western sanctions are to blame for the food shortages.

Erdoğan on Monday told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Türkiye maintains joint efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain via Black Sea, which would be "effective in terms of averting a global food crisis."