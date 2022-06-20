Ukraine suffering 'significant' human losses, Russia claims

Russia claimed on Monday that Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy casualties in the war between them, with only one brigade losing over 2,100 soldiers in a single month.

"During the special military operation, the opponent suffers significant losses. Thus, since May 19, just the 14th mechanized brigade of the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) lost more than 2,100 people killed and wounded," Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

According to Konashenkov, Ukrainian soldiers deployed as reinforcements to fill in the gaps are refusing to go to the war zone.

"Due to the low morale and psychological state, 800 people intended to make up for the losses of this unit, refused to go to the combat area, accusing the officers of incompetence, bribery and nepotism in the payment of monetary allowances," he said.

In the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, about 100 servicemen from the reconnaissance company were relieved of combat duties due to mass disobedience to the command and were transported to the city of Kremenchuk for investigation.

"A significant part of the command staff of the 30th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU have withdrawn from the management of their units and are evading combat missions. Any pretexts for simulating diseases are used. In most units of the brigade, there is not a single officer," Konashenkov alleged.

Meanwhile, he claimed, Russian forces continued striking their targets in Ukraine last night.

The Artsyz aerodrome in the Odesa region of southern Ukraine was hit by a Russian missile strike, Konashenkov said, adding that the strike destroyed a ground control station for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and two UAVs on the ground.

Also hit were 11 units of Grad multiple rocket launchers and 14 artillery units operating two US-made M777 howitzers, a Buk-M1 air defense system launcher and the illumination radar of an S-300 air defense system, the spokesman said.

Rocket and artillery forces hit 148 areas of concentrated manpower and military equipment, 25 control points, and 59 artillery units, he said.

Air defense systems, meanwhile, shot down a MiG-29 fighter jet and nine UAVs, while intercepting nine Uragan multiple rocket launcher shells, Konashenkov reported.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 208 aircraft, 132 helicopters, 1,260 unmanned aerial vehicles, 345 air defense systems, 3,696 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 576 multiple rocket launchers, 2,055 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,731 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," he said.

More than 4,500 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war started in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 7.7 million that have fled to other countries, according to UN figures.