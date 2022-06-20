Talks with Finland, Sweden to continue, summit not a deadline: Turkiye

Discussions between Turkiye, Finland and Sweden about the Nordic countries' NATO membership will continue but an alliance summit in Madrid next week is not a deadline, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said after talks in Brussels on Monday.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But, the bids have faced opposition from Turkiye, which has been angered by what it says Helsinki and Stockholm's support for terrorist militants and arms embargoes on Ankara.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels after talks within NATO on the issue, Kalın said Ankara was expecting Sweden, especially, to take immediate steps regarding actions by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group in its country, and that any progress on the Nordic membership bids "now depends on the direction and speed at which these countries will take steps".