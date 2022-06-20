Biden says Ukraine 'very likely' to become a member of EU

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he thinks Ukraine will very likely become a member of the European Union.

He said that he probably won't go to Ukraine in the coming trip.

Speaking to journalists in Rehoboth Beach in his home state of Delaware, Biden expressed concern that a visit might cause difficulties or distraction to the Ukrainian government.



In answer to a question about whether he would visit Ukraine, he responded: "On this trip, not likely."



The US president is to participate in the G7 meeting in Germany starting on Sunday, before traveling on to a NATO summit in Madrid.



A further trip is scheduled to the Middle East for mid-July.



Biden has not visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24. He traveled to Poland in March, where he met US troops stationed on NATO's eastern border.



His wife Jill Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine in May, meeting Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, and refugees in Uzhorod in the west of the country.