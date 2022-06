Colombians voted in a tense and unpredictable election runoff on Sunday to pick a new president between leftist ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro and maverick millionaire businessman Rodolfo Hernandez.

The crisis-torn South American country's top electoral body announced polls had closed at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) after eight hours.

The authority said the successor to conservative President Ivan Duque, who was barred from standing for reelection, would be known around 7:00 pm.