Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Türkiye in move to boost ties: Erdoğan

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Türkiye on June 22, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday, in another step towards reviving strained ties between the two regional powers.

In late April, Erdoğan went to Saudi Arabia in what was the first high-level visit in years. It followed a months-long drive to mend relations.

Erdoğan said he would host Prince Mohammed at the presidential palace in Ankara next Wednesday and they would hold one-on-one talks as well as discussions between delegations, in what he described as an official visit.

"God willing we will have the opportunity to assess to what much higher level we can take Türkiye-Saudi Arabia relations," Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul.

During his visit to Saudia Arabia, Erdoğan met King Salman and also had a one-on-one meeting with Prince Mohammed , the kingdom's de facto ruler.

Ties between the two countries were strained severely after a Saudi hit squad killed and dismembered Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.





