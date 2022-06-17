Putin accuses United States of treating other countries as "colonies"

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday delivered a combative speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum , saying that Russia's economy had weathered Western sanctions imposed after Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

Putin accused the United States of treating other countries as "colonies", and said gloomy forecasts for the Russian economy had not been fulfilled.

Amid a lengthy denunciation of the United States and its allies, Putin said: "Nothing will be as it used to be in global politics."

PUTIN SAYS EU HAS LOST 'POLITICAL SOVEREIGNTY'

Putin said the European Union had lost its "political sovereignty", in a combative speech at Russia's flagship annual economic forum.

He said the EU had started down a track that would lead to radicalism and changeover of elites, as he criticised the EU's economic policies such as "printing money" to address high inflation and inequality.

He also attacked the West for blaming him personally for its economic troubles, and said Russia's actions in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - had nothing to do with high inflation in developed countries.

PUTIN BLAMES UNITED STATES FOR GRAIN MARKET DISRUPTION

Putin said that Russia was not to blame for rising prices in the global grain market.

Putin accused the United States of driving up food prices by printing money and "snapping up" food on global markets.

Putin said that Russia stood ready to boost its exports of grain and fertilisers, and that Russia would send food exports to Africa and the Middle East.



