TÜRKIYE SUPPORTS UNS HIGH REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE IN BOSNIA: FOREIGN MINISTRY

Türkiye has supported the Office of the High Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OHR) from the very beginning, foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Friday.

Çavuşoğlu is currently on a Balkan tour to visit capital cities in the region and meet leaders of the states.

"Your leadership is important and you have an important role for peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina,'' he said after meeting Bosnia and Herzegovina High Representative Christin Schmidt.

Schmidt said Türkiye's support for Bosnia and Herzegovina is great.

The OHR was established with the Dayton Peace Agreement that ended the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The office oversees the implementation of the peace agreement on behalf of the international community. The High Representative also coordinates the activities of international institutions operating in the country.

The High Representative has the authority to dismiss anyone who interferes with the implementation of peace, including members of the Presidential Council and to pass laws as necessary.

The extraordinary powers of the Peace Implementation Council were entrusted to the OHR in 1997 during a meeting in Germany and dubbed the Bonn powers."

Çavuşoğlu met the President of the Islamic Union, Husein Kavazovic earlier and visited the Kovaci Cemetery. He prayed at the grave of the first president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Aliya Izetbegovic.

Residents showed great interest in Çavuşoğlu, who visited the historical Bascarsı Square.

He will later Friday attend graduation at the International University of Sarajevo, founded in 2004 by Turkish entrepreneurs.

Çavuşoğlu will continue official contacts Saturday.