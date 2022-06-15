Shootout in central Mexico leaves 10 dead, 7 injured

Federal forces are pictured at a scene following a shootout that left three security forces wounded and 10 suspected criminals killed, in Texcaltitlan, Mexico June 14, 2022 (REUTERS)

A shootout in central Mexico on Tuesday between a group of heavily armed men and authorities left 10 of the gunmen dead.

Authorities in the State of Mexico were attacked by the men during a surveillance operation in the town of Texcaltitlán, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Mexico City, according to reports.

In response, state police fired at the assailants.

Four of the gunmen and three police officers were also injured in the confrontation and were rushed to a hospital.

Police were reportedly in the process of apprehending members of the La Familia Michoacana drug cartel. Upon arriving at the location, they were shot at by the armed men.

The authorities apprehended seven members of the armed group.

In addition, authorities from the state attorney's office seized 20 rifles, pistols, cartridges, five vehicles, bulletproof vests, military uniforms and communication equipment.

"The State Attorney and those of us who work in the Prosecutor's Office of the State of Mexico recognize and are proud of the actions carried out relentlessly by our colleagues against criminal groups throughout the State," the State Attorney's Office said on Twitter.