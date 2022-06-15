Russian opposition politician Navalny moved to high security prison

In this photo provided by Evgeny Feldman, Alexey Navalny is detained by police in downtown Moscow, Russia (AP File Photo)

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny was moved to a high-security prison in Russia's Vladimir Oblast on Tuesday, according to a local human rights organization.

Navalny was convicted by a Russian court of "criminal organization" along with his companions Leonid Volkov and Roman Rubanov.

According to investigators, Navalny spent money on "extremism" and his personal needs, an accusation Navalny rejects.

In total, Navalny allegedly stole over 2.6 million rubles (about $22,000) from four individuals, who later filed a lawsuit against Navalny and others.

Navalny also reportedly insulted prosecutor Ekaterina Frolova, who supported an accusation against him at the trial for defaming a World War II veteran and his grandson.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he was treated at a hospital for nerve agent poisoning, for which he and Western countries have accused the Kremlin.

The Kremlin denies the charge.