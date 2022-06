Türkiye to discuss with Moscow, Kyiv exports of Ukrainian grain

Türkiye will discuss with Russia and Ukraine steps to ensure exports of Ukrainian grain to the world, the Turkish president said on Sunday.

At a meeting with young people in the eastern province of Van, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he would discuss the issue of a grain export corridor with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Western and Russian officials are warning of a global food crisis due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine, major global grain exporters, last year had a share of approximately 30% of world wheat exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is ready for unhindered grain exports, including exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, but that this requires the lifting of relevant sanctions on Russia.

Over 4,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including at least 1,075 women and 100 girls, while over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes since Russia began a war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN figures.

According to UNICEF, two children are killed every day in the war.

Approximately 15.7 million people in the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.