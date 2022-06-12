Russian minister vows Moscow there to stay during visit to Ukraine

A minister from the Kremlin travelled to one of the areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces to underline Moscow's territorial claims there, as attacks continue in the country.



Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov travelled to Melitopol, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region, and said Russia had come for ever, according to Interfax news agency.



"I would not have come if there were any doubts," he said on Sunday, a Russian bank holiday.



He vowed the curriculum would be cleaned of anti-Russian material, while adding that teaching of the Ukrainian language would continue, in comments published by Russian state broadcaster RT.



His comments came as Russian forces continue to bombard the country in a war now more than three months old, as Moscow seeks to gain control of Ukraine's south and east.



In areas already occupied by Russian forces, Moscow is cementing its gains by introducing its currency, enabling residents to become Russian citizens and a slew of other measures.



"The regime in Kiev has been stirring up anti-Russian sentiments, in effect propaganda of Nazism and fascism," Kravtsov claimed, echoing Moscow's assertion that its invasion seeks to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.



The Russian leadership has also repeatedly complained to the United Nations that Ukraine's education system is ideologically biased. Kravtsov said teachers were being prepared and textbooks delivered-



The Zaporizhzhia region is still partially under Ukrainian control despite more than three months of fierce fighting.



However, the neighbouring region of Kherson is entirely under Russian control.



It was not possible to verify whether he was really in the war zone but as Kravtsov marked the Russian holiday, the leadership in Moscow affirmed the prospect of victory.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country stands united and devoted to the homeland, as he presented medals.



A motorcade was staged in Moscow, in a show of support for the Russian army in the war on Ukraine.



The Russian Foreign Ministry released a greeting card to mark the holiday. It commemorated Russia's victories in wars in past centuries and added a line addressed to NATO stating, "We have kindly asked you not to expand eastwards."



Russia has further justified the war by arguing Moscow sees itself as threatened by Ukraine's aspiration to join the defence alliance.



Earlier, Moscow claimed an attack on a depot of weapons supplied by Western countries to support Ukraine.



Igor Konashenkov, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson, said on Sunday that Russian forces had launched precision long-range sea-based Kalibr rockets to strike the depot in Chortkiv in Ukraine's west.



He said the attack "destroyed" portable air defence systems, artillery ammunition and anti-tank systems. He said the weapons had been donated by the US and other European countries.



Chortkiv Mayor Volodymyr Trush confirmed that about four rockets struck around 10 pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday, slamming into military and civilian targets. He said four residential buildings were hit and 22 people suffered injuries. There were no reports of deaths.



He added that the rockets appeared to come from the direction of the Black Sea.



The Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson also said that airstrikes at the front had left 150 Ukrainian soldiers dead and destroyed six tanks, five artillery guns and 10 army vehicles. Additionally, two Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jets were downed.



It was not possible to independently verify the statements.



