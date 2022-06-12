French prime minister welcomes result, calls for better turnout

France's Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne welcomed the initial results of the first round of the parliamentary elections.



"We are the only political force capable of getting a majority in the National Assembly," Borne said on Sunday evening, while also indirectly warning voters of the dangers of backing the left. "We cannot take the risk of instability," she said.



She and the centre alliance stand for coherence and would leave no stone unturned in the fight against the extremes, she said.



"Our first common task is to persuade people back to the ballot boxes," Borne added as she called on those who had not voted to do so in the second round. Sunday's turnout reached around 47.7%, according to polling institutes.

