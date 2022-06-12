Rescue mission in Italy after 'Babylon Berlin' actor takes night hike

Italian officials launched a rescue mission involving a helicopter when "Babylon Berlin" actor Volker Bruch disappeared after an evening hike in the mountains near Lago Maggiore in northern Italy.



The Berlin-based actor failed to return after setting out alone from the town of Formazza on Saturday evening, the authorities told dpa.



Fellow actors notified the authorities after failing to locate Bruch, who was on location for a film shoot for "2 Win," at the hotel.



The emergency services managed to locate Bruch, who had hiked to some 2,500 metres, after setting up a rescue mission involving a helicopter.



When contacted by phone, Bruch said he was "fine" in English.



German actor Daniel Brühl is also cast in the film directed by Stefano Mordini. Scheduled for release in 2023, it focuses on the intense rivalry between the German and Italian teams racing in the 1983 World Rally Championship.



