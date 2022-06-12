MACRONS PARTY IS DEFEATED, LEFT-WING ALLIANCE LEADER MÉLENCHON SAYS

The leader of the left-wing alliance in France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, says the result of the first round of the parliamentary election is a clear defeat for his opponent, French President Emmanuel Macron.



"The truth is that the presidential party was beaten and defeated in the first round," Mélenchon said in Paris on Sunday evening after projections showed his and Macron's camps neck and neck.



"Given this result and the extraordinary opportunity it represents for our personal lives and the future of our common homeland, I call on our people to storm the polls next Sunday to reject, once and for all, the disastrous projects of Mr Macron's majority."



The new left-wing alliance of leftists, communists, greens and socialists are roughly tied with Macron's centre alliance nationwide, according to projections, but Macron's camp is expected to receive a more favourable distribution of seats after the second round of voting in a week's time.



Mélenchon said that this was only to maintain an illusion. His alliance had ended up in first place, he said.



