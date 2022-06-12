NICARAGUAS ORTEGA URGES PARLIAMENT TO WELCOME US, RUSSIAN TROOPS

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega urged parliament to ratify a decree allowing foreign troops, including from Russia and the United States, to carry out joint humanitarian assistance and anti-drug trafficking exercises in the country.

The presidential decree was sent to parliament "as a matter of urgency" and is to be discussed on Tuesday, according to the legislative agenda published on Saturday by the official newspaper.

The decree authorizes the entry "on a rotating basis" of Russian troops to take part alongside the Nicaraguan military "in an exchange of experience, training exercises, and humanitarian aid operations".

Allowing for the entry of foreign military personnel as well as ships and aircraft, the decree lists naval and airforce exercises to fight drug traffickers and international organized crime.

According to the decree, the exercises will be carried out with military personnel from the United States, Mexico, Central American countries, Venezuela, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Ortega has also asked parliament to allow Nicaraguan military personnel to travel to the listed countries.

A firebrand Marxist in his youth, Ortega led Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after heading a guerrilla army that ousted US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza.

Returning to power in 2007, he has won re-election three consecutive times, including most recently last year in a vote that US President Joe Biden called a "sham".

The Biden administration, which does not recognize Ortega's government, has imposed sanctions aimed at bringing about political change and securing the release of 182 opposition members, including seven former presidential candidates.