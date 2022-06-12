German president criticizes ex-chancellor Schröder for Russia ties

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has criticized ex-chancellor Gerhard Schröder for his business ties to Russia.



Much of what Schröder did during his time as chancellor has been eclipsed by his behaviour since then, Steinmeier told the Bild tabloid's Sunday edition.



"Gerhard Schröder's involvement with Russian energy firms has left questions hanging over our country, particularly from our eastern European neighbours," Steinmeier said.





Steinmeier worked closely with SPD party colleague Schröder in the past. Steinmeier was head of the Schröder's chancellery office from 1999 to 2005.



Both are seen as architects of the Germany's pro-Russia stance that imploded at the start of the war.



"We were on the same path together for 15 years, but for the 17 years since I have been going down my own political path without him. During that time, Gerhard Schröder has made personal decisions that have driven us apart," he said.



Schröder has faced criticism in Germany for years over his positions at Russian state-owned businesses and his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



After Russia's invasion of Ukraine pressure on Schröder ramped up.



Steinmeier was also criticized recently for his Russia policy over the last two decades. He eventually admitted some mistakes in his estimation of Putin.



Schröder recently resigned from his position on the supervisory board of the Russian energy company Rosneft and rejected a nomination to the Gazprom board.



Schröder also has leading positions in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea.



In May, a German parliamentary budget committee decided to strip Schröder of several perks he enjoyed as a former German chancellor, including an office in the Bundestag.