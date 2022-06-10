Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Three YPG/PKK terrorists were "neutralized" after they opened harassing fire on Türkiye's cross-border anti-terror operation area in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists opened harassing fire on the region cleared of terrorist elements following Türkiye's Operation Euphrates Shield, the ministry said in a written statement.

"Harassing fire by terrorists does not go unpunished," the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.