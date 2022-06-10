Morocco says negotiations with Spain on ties proceeding at ‘very satisfactory pace’

Discussions with Spain on the implementation of a roadmap for relations are proceeding at a "very satisfactory pace," the Moroccan government announced Thursday.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, government spokesman Mustapha Baytas said various issues between the two countries are being evaluated one by one.

On Tuesday, Spain's government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said her country is satisfied with the "positive results" that have been achieved since it agreed to a "new roadmap" to improve ties with Morocco.

She also pointed out that Madrid and Rabat have welcomed the positive results of the roadmap, which made progress on many bilateral issues of common interest possible.

Spain had previously supported Western Sahara's independence. However, after diplomatic tensions with Morocco soared last year, the government was persuaded to accept the position that Western Sahara should be an autonomous region with Morocco.

Defending his position in Spain's parliament Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Morocco's vision is the most "credible and realistic way" to end the ongoing conflict.

Algeria, a firm supporter of Western Saharan independence, has described Spain's U-turn as "a betrayal."