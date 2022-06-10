Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck in the Mediterranean Sea off the east coast of Cyprus island early Friday, Türkiye's disaster management agency reported.

The quake took place at 04.40 a.m. local time (0140 GMT) about 4.54 kilometers (2.8 miles) off Gazimağusa province in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It occurred at a depth of 32.99 kilometers (20.4 miles) below the surface, it added.

The quake was particularly felt on Cyprus island and in Türkiye's Antalya, Mersin, Hatay and Adana provinces.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.