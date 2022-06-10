News World Macron assures Ukraine of more heavy weapons supplies

Macron assures Ukraine of more heavy weapons supplies

In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenky, French President Emmanuel Macron has assured Kiev his country will deliver further heavy weaponry to Ukraine as needed to use in its defence against Russia.

DPA WORLD Published June 10,2022 Subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron has assured Kyiv his country will deliver further heavy weaponry to Ukraine as needed to use in its defence against Russia.



In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Macron stressed that his country was on Ukraine's side, the Elysee said Thursday evening.



The two leaders also discussed Kyiv's needs in terms of military equipment, political and financial support and humanitarian aid.



France has already supplied Ukraine with Caesar Howitzers and trained Ukrainian soldiers in how to use them in France. The 155-millimetre calibre truck-mounted gun-howitzer can hit targets precisely up to a distance of 40 kilometres. Paris also sent Kyiv some Milan anti-tank missiles.



France's new foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, said when she visited Kyiv at the end of May that a "concrete response" to Ukraine's demand for heavier weapons was coming.



The Elysee said Macron and Zelensky agreed to remain in contact, particularly on Ukraine's application for EU membership and the discussion of the topic coming up at the European Council on June 23-24.

























