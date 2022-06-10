News World Former NATO chief Rasmussen: 'Ukraine must win the war'

Former NATO chief Rasmussen: 'Ukraine must win the war'

Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen called on the West to stop all imports of Russian oil and gas immediately in order to cut Putin's funding for the war, and emphasized the importance of a Ukrainian victory. "Ukraine must win the war," he said. It is "the frontline of the fight for democracy."

