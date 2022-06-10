Brazil reports first monkeypox case

Brazil has identified its first monkeypox case, local media reported late Thursday.

The male patient, who is said to have recently traveled to Spain and Portugal, is being treated at a hospital in the city of Sao Paulo and was noted to be in good condition, Agencia Brasil reported.

So far, eight people in the country are suspected of having monkeypox, according to figures.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a weekly meeting Wednesday at the organization's headquarters in Geneva that more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in 29 countries that are not endemic to the virus.

No lives have been lost so far due to the virus, he added.

According to the WHO, most of the cases have been recorded in North America and Europe, with reports of small numbers in Central and South America, North Africa and the Middle East.