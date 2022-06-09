Social media firms must take responsibility: Chancellor Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the importance of social media companies taking responsibility for the content in an interview on Thursday and defended the Digital Services Act .

"There need to be platforms and companies that recognise and accept their social responsibility - just as we know and expect in the analogue world," Scholz said at the re:publica digital conference in Berlin.

Laws like the Digital Services Act -- which foresees hefty fines for online platforms that do not control illegal content -- help make markets stronger and would not lead to more self-censorship, said Scholz.