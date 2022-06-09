 Contact Us
News World Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank - medics

Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank - medics

A Palestinian died in the occupied West Bank Thursday after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the latest bloodshed in the territory. The ministry said 27-year-old Mahmud Fayez Abu Ayhour was killed in Halhul, north of the flashpoint city of Hebron.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 09,2022
Subscribe
ISRAELI TROOPS KILL PALESTINIAN MAN IN OCCUPIED WEST BANK - MEDICS

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian and wounded six others during confrontations with stone-throwers in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian medical officials said.

Witnesses said the incident in the town of Halhoul, near the city of Hebron, came after Israeli troops entered and sealed off a currency exchange office.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killing of the 27-year-old Mahmud Fayez Abu Ayhour as an Israeli "execution" and called for international protection for the Palestinians.

Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has simmered since U.S.-sponsored peace talks stalled in 2014. It has flared since January, with Israeli raids that have killed at least 47 Palestinians and Arab street attacks that have killed 19 people in Israel and the West Bank.