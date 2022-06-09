Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank - medics

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian and wounded six others during confrontations with stone-throwers in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian medical officials said.

Witnesses said the incident in the town of Halhoul, near the city of Hebron , came after Israeli troops entered and sealed off a currency exchange office.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killing of the 27-year-old Mahmud Fayez Abu Ayhour as an Israeli "execution" and called for international protection for the Palestinians.