Several cars and homes damaged as wildfire rages on outskirts of Athens

Evacuations have been ordered as a wildfire on outskirts of the Greek capital Athens damaged several houses and cars on Saturday, authorities said.

The fire started earlier on Saturday at the foothills of Mt. Hymettus in Ano Glyfada and spread quickly to the neighboring city of Voula where most of the damages have been reported.

A door-to-door operation is taking place by the police in the area to let the residents know that they should evacuate their homes.

Being assisted by six water-bombing aircraft, five helicopters and municipal water tanks, around 102 firefighters, 30 fire engines and three ground teams are battling the flames.