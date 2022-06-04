Nearly 1,700 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

A total of 1,682 irregular migrants were held across Istanbul on Saturday, security sources said.

Turkish security units, in coordination with the Anti-Migrant Smuggling Branch, held irregular migrants at various public areas in various districts of Istanbul, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

All of the migrants were referred to local migration offices for due process.

In May, the Interior Ministry said that Turkey has so far deported more than 28,500 irregular migrants this year.