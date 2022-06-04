YPG/PKK TERRORISTS HIDE WEAPONS AMONG CIVILIANS IN SYRIAS TAL RIFAT

The YPG , the Syrian branch of PKK terror group, is digging trenches in residential areas to hide weapons in Tal Rifat in northern Syria.

An Anadolu Agency aerial footage showed YPG/PKK terrorists digging tunnels and trenches in the villages around Tal Rifat, including Sheikh Issa, Menagh, Al-Alqamiyeh, Ayn Daqnah, Kashtaar and Tatmarash.

YPG/PKK terrorists were also seen hiding military tanks and other types of weapons inside civilian homes in the area.

Over the past years, the terrorist group managed to dig a network of tunnels in Tal Rifat and surrounding villages, which YPG/PKK terrorists occupied in February 2016 and forced tens of thousands to leave their homes and areas.

The YPG/PKK terror group uses Tal Rifat and surrounding villages to launch attacks against areas cleared from terrorists by Turkey.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his country is set to clear two areas of northern Syria, near the Turkish border, of terrorist elements in a bid to eliminate the terror threat from the region.