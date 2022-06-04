News World EU planning recognition for Ukrainian driving licences

EU planning recognition for Ukrainian driving licences

DPA WORLD Published June 04,2022 Subscribe

The EU Commission is planning special regulations for the Europe-wide recognition of driving licences from Ukraine, according to the German government.



The measure, as revealed in a German government response to a parliamentary question, is aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees and transport companies to carry on operating in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The federal government and the individual German states are discussing the process with the European Commission, according to the response seen by dpa.



Foreigners who reside in Germany and come from non-EU countries are generally only allowed to drive for six months with their driving licence from their home country. After that, a driving licence issued in Germany becomes necessary - but this could be a large financial burden on a refugee.



"The EU Commission is planning a road transport agreement with Ukraine which, among other things, will provide for the temporary recognition of driving licences and certificates of competence for the transport of goods," the government said.























