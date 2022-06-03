Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan receives writers on environment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's wife, first lady Emine Erdoğan, on Friday received the authors of a book on the environment -- The World is Our Common Home.

The book, inked on the first lady's directives, comprises inspiring stories of 28 environmental volunteers , including authors, athletes, artists, and NGO representatives.

The launching of the book was held on Wednesday at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

During Friday's meeting, Asli Pasinli, the head of the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) in Türkiye, voiced her suggestion of establishing a "sister project to the Zero Waste Project," which Türkiye launched in 2010.

Pasinli said they want to carry out a project to include the water and agriculture fields, and possibly with the name "Reliable Land Movement."

She said a significant amount of water, 78%, is used in agriculture, and that such a movement may include issues such as "reducing the use of pesticides, farming with the support of nature, and introduction of various mechanisms and incentives for the widespread use of ecological agriculture."



