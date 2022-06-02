News World Netherlands green lights North Sea gas production with Germany

The Netherlands has approved the planned joint production of natural gas in the North Sea with Germany, a project that is expected to see the taps turned on in 2024.



Dutch State Secretary for the Extractive Industries Hans Vijlbrief has granted the necessary permits, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday evening.



After previous delays, the German North Sea state of Lower Saxony is also working to provide its authorization as quickly as possible, the Dutch government said.



The Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine is prompting Europe to reduce its reliance on Russian supplies, galvanizing EU efforts to find new energy sources.



However, the project has faced opposition by environmentalists, especially on the nearby islands of Borkum, which belongs to Germany, and Schiermonnikoog of the Netherlands.



They fear damage will be caused to the protected ecosystem of the Wadden Sea. The shallow waters feature tidal flats and wetlands that are a hotspot of biodiversity.



A Dutch consortium wants to build the production platform near the islands. From there, a pipeline is to be built through which the gas will be brought ashore.



The Dutch ministry expects that the first gas can be produced from 2024. A production volume of 2 to 4 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year is planned.



The Dutch government argues the possible effects on the environment have been studied and that changes have been made to take account of the concerns raised. For example the platform will be built lower and further away from an area of oyster production, and waste water is to be specially filtered.





