Over 1,000 anti-Muslim attacks reported in Austria in 2021

Austria saw 1,061 incidents of anti-Muslim racism and Islamophobia last year, according to a new report released on Thursday. According to the 2021 Report on Anti-Muslim Racism released by the Austrian Documentation and Counseling Center for Muslims (Dokustelle Osterreich), the majority of the attacks took place on digital platforms as more social interaction was on the internet due to COVID-19 restrictions. The report said that 69% of those exposed to anti-Muslim racism, verbal and physical attacks, were women and 26% were men. In many incidents, women wearing headscarf were verbally harassed, and in some cases, they were subjected to physical assaults. While 65.4% of the attacks against Muslims were carried out on online platforms, 34.6% of them happened in various areas of social life. The report also said that 77% of the racist attacks were carried out by men and 22% by women. The report said hate speech and incitement toward Muslims contributed to 78.5% of the total incidents. While insults constituted 9.1% of the reported cases of anti-Muslim racism, physical damage to property belonging to Muslims constituted 2.4%. Some 4% of the reported cases were discriminatory practices and racist behavior against Muslims in various areas of social life. It was also reported that other racist incidents, including ill-treatment by the police, threats, psychological violence and physical harassment represented 6.2% of the total cases.