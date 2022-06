Turkish defense firm Baykar to gift Bayraktar TB2 drone to Lithuania by not remaining unresponsive to fundraising campaign

"The people of Lithuania have honourably raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Upon learning this, Baykar will gift a Bayraktar TB2 to Lithuania and asks those funds go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid," the defense firm Baykar said in social media post on Thursday.

Agencies and A News / World Published 02.06.2022





