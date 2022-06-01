Strong winds hinder efforts to douse Afghanistan wildfire

A wildfire in a forest in eastern Afghanistan continued to rage for a fourth day on Wednesday as officials said strong winds were hindering operations.

The fire erupted in Sham Dara forest in Nurgram district of Nuristan province over the weekend, according to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency.

Attempts by the provincial administration and locals to douse the blaze have "failed," the report said.

It quoted the province's deputy governor as saying that "strong winds have made it difficult … to deal with the blaze."

Locals have warned that dozens of acres of forestland will be lost if the fire is not brought under control immediately, the report added.